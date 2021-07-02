Iran to return to oil markets as soon as sanctions lifted, says Zanganeh

DUBAI, July 2 (Reuters) - Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Friday he told an OPEC+ meeting that Iran would return to the markets swiftly if U.S. sanctions are lifted, regardless of decisions made by the producer group.

“At this meeting, we spoke about Iran’s return to the market, and I said that any decision which is made does not affect our will, and that whenever the sanctions are lifted, we will return to the market in the shortest possible time,” said Zanganeh, quoted by the Iranian Oil Ministry website SHANA.