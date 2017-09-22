OPEC, non-OPEC won't decide on oil pact extension till Jan - Russia

VIENNA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - OPEC and other oil producers will not take a decision until January on whether to extend their pact to curb oil production, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

“I believe that January is the earliest date when we can actually, credibly speak about the state of the market,” he said after he was asked when a decision on extending the pact would be taken.

He was speaking after a meeting in Vienna of ministers who monitor the deal that is due to expire in March. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Edmund Blair)