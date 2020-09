FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends the Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak in his opening remarks to an OPEC+ panel online meeting on Thursday urged participants in the group’s oil reduction pact to fully comply with their promised cuts.

He also said that the monitoring panel should discuss the impact of the coronavirus crisis as oil markets have been recovering with difficulty.