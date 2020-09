FILE PHOTO: A flag with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) logo is seen during a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producing countries in Vienna, Austria September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC+ will complete all compensations for oil overproduction before the end of the year, the Saudi energy minister said on Thursday.