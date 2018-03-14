FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018 / 12:58 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

OPEC sees more oil supply from rivals, countering its cuts and Venezuelan plunge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - OPEC raised its forecast for oil supply from non-member countries in 2018 as higher prices encourage U.S. shale drillers to pump more, offsetting an OPEC-led deal to clear a supply glut and a collapse in Venezuelan production.

In a monthly report on Wednesday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said non-OPEC producers would boost supply by 1.66 million barrels per day (bpd) this year. That was the fourth consecutive rise from 870,000 bpd forecast in November.

“For 2018, higher growth is expected on the back of the projected increase in U.S. shale production following a better price environment not only for shale producers, but also for other countries such as Canada, the UK, Brazil and China,” OPEC said of the outlook for non-OPEC supply. (Editing by Jason Neely)

