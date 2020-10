FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON - The OPEC+ alliance will ensure oil prices do not plunge steeply again when it meets to set policy at the end of November, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Thursday.

He was answering a question about whether there was room in for a planned increase in oil output from January by OPEC+, a grouping that includes OPEC states, Russia and other allies.