Prosecutors search Opel offices in Germany in diesel probe - Bild

FRANKFURT, Oct 15 (Reuters) - German prosecutors and criminal investigators searched Opel sites in Ruesselsheim and Kaiserslautern as part of a probe into diesel exhaust emissions, German daily Bild said on Monday.

Authorities are probing 95,000 vehicles to see whether engine management software employed in the Opel Insignia, Zafira and Cascada models from the years 2012, 2014 and 2017 was illegally manipulated, Bild said.

“We are investigating a possible fraud,” Prosecutor Nadja Niesen told Bild.

PSA Group, which owns the Opel and Vauxhall brands, declined to comment. Opel was not immediately available for comment. The criminal authorities in the German state of Hesse and the prosecutor’s office were not immediately available for comment.