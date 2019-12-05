Open Fiber says TIM plan to create single broadband network is against competition

MILAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - A plan to tie up Telecom Italia with smaller broadband rival Open Fiber to create a single fiber network in Italy is “neither favoured by other players nor consistent with competition principles”, Open Fiber said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday Telecom Italia (TIM) Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi said such plan made sense and criticised Open Fiber for being slow to roll out its fast fibre network and of building “fibre to nowhere”.