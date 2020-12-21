Home-selling platform Opendoor closes higher in Nasdaq debut

(Reuters) -Shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc, a home-selling platform backed by SoftBank Group, ended 5.9% higher in their Nasdaq debut on Monday, following a merger with a blank-check company led by investor Chamath Palihapitiya.

Opendoor, which earlier this year had agreed to combine with Palihapitiya’s Social Capital Hedosophia II, closed at $31.25, up from Social Capital’s last close on Friday before it began trading under its new name.

The stock is trading well above the $10 share price at which Social Capital sold shares in an April initial public offering, which raised $360 million.

Social Capital is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which is a shell company that raises money through an IPO to buy a private company and take it public.

Opendoor said in a filing on Friday it had 544.4 million outstanding shares after the merger, giving it a market capitalization of $17 billion at its closing price.

The company, backed by a $400 million investment from SoftBank, was hit hard by the pandemic this year, and cut 35% of its workforce in April.

As the home resale business started to recover, Opendoor looked for capital to fuel expansion and opted to go public by merging with Social Capital at a $4.8 billion valuation.

The company got about $1 billion cash in the deal, including $600 million from Palihapitiya and other investors including BlackRock and Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan.

Glenn Solomon, a board member at Opendoor and a managing partner at GGV Capital, one of Opendoor’s early investors, said the company’s goal had always been to go public.

“This is a consumer service and the notoriety of being public is helpful. This is also a company that relies on capital, both from its partners and its balance sheet, to execute on its business plan,” Solomon said.