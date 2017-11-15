FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Open Fiber appoints former Telecom Italia manager as CEO
Sections
Featured
How a defrocked judge became the chief legal enforcer
Venezuela
How a defrocked judge became the chief legal enforcer
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
Exclusive
Technology
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
North Korea's Kim trades missiles for tractors
North Korea
North Korea's Kim trades missiles for tractors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
November 15, 2017 / 3:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy's Open Fiber appoints former Telecom Italia manager as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Italian broadband company Open Fiber said on Wednesday it had appointed Elisabetta Riva as chief executive to replace Tommaso Pompei, confirming what sources said on Tuesday.

Riva, a board member of Open Fiber, will take over from Pompei as of Jan. 1, the company said in a statement.

Open Fiber, controlled by utility Enel and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, is rolling out an ultrafast broadband network to compete with Telecom Italia.

Ripa is a former manager at Telecom Italia where she headed the phone group’s submarine cable unit Sparkle as well as its South American unit Telecom Argentina.

Ripa’s appointment comes at a time when Rome is taking measures to rein in the growing influence of French group Vivendi, which is Telecom Italia’s main shareholder. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.