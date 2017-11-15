Italy's Open Fiber appoints former Telecom Italia manager as CEO

MILAN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Italian broadband company Open Fiber said on Wednesday it had appointed Elisabetta Riva as chief executive to replace Tommaso Pompei, confirming what sources said on Tuesday.

Riva, a board member of Open Fiber, will take over from Pompei as of Jan. 1, the company said in a statement.

Open Fiber, controlled by utility Enel and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, is rolling out an ultrafast broadband network to compete with Telecom Italia.

Ripa is a former manager at Telecom Italia where she headed the phone group’s submarine cable unit Sparkle as well as its South American unit Telecom Argentina.

Ripa’s appointment comes at a time when Rome is taking measures to rein in the growing influence of French group Vivendi, which is Telecom Italia’s main shareholder. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)