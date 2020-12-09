Cost dispute looms as free PACER bill heads to Senate

Bipartisan legislation that would make federal court records free to the public has cleared the U.S. House, teeing up debate in the Senate that will hinge partly on how much a reformed system would cost.

The House passed the bill, the Open Courts Act of 2020, by voice vote on Tuesday evening. The legislation, which faces opposition from the federal judiciary, would require it to create a new, modernized court records system that would be free to access.

