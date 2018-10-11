FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 7:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Smoke billows from Venezuela Amuay refinery, worker says issue fixed

1 Min Read

PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Thick, beige smoke billowed out of the 645,000 barrel-per-day Amuay refinery on Venezuela’s Caribbean peninsula of Paraguana on Thursday, according to a Reuters witness.

It was not immediately clear what caused the smoke, and PDVSA did not respond to a request for comment.

One worker with state oil company PDVSA said the smoke was due to a problem with the refinery’s cat cracker, but that the issue had been solved. (Reporting by Mircely Guanipa Writing by Alexandra Ulmer editing by Jonathan Oatis)

