Ophir Energy CEO Cooper to step down

May 18 (Reuters) - Ophir Energy Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Cooper will step down with immediate effect, the Asia- and Africa-focused oil producer said on Friday.

Alan Booth, currently a non-executive director of the company, has been named interim CEO and executive director, Ophir said.

Cooper, who has served as CEO for nearly 7 years, led the company’s IPO in 2011, its sale of part of its interest in Tanzania in 2013, the acquisition of Salamander in 2015 and most recently, the proposed acquisition of Santos Ltd’s Southeast Asian assets. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)