Jan 7 (Reuters) - Ophir Energy Plc said it expects to report a non-cash write down of $300 million in its full-year results after being denied the extension of a block licence in Equatorial Guinea.

The company, which is in talks to be acquired by PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk, holds an 80 percent interest in the block which contains Fortuna gas discovery. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)