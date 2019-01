Jan 28 (Reuters) - Ophir Energy Plc said Indonesian oil and gas group Medco Energi Internasional Tbk PT got more time to make a firm offer for the company or walk away.

Ophir, which earlier rejected Medco’s $437 million potential buyout offer, said Medco must now make a firm offer for it by Jan. 31. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)