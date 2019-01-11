Ophir says Medco cut possible offer price after key Africa licence lost

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ophir Energy said Indonesia’s Medco Energi International cut its possible cash offer for the British firm after it lost a liquefied natural gas project in Africa’s Equatorial Guinea.

Medco said on Friday that shareholders of Ophir, an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Asia and Africa, would receive 48.5 pence in cash for each Ophir share, valuing the company at 340 million pounds.

Medco had made an unsolicited approach at an offer price of 58 pence per share on Oct. 22, Ophir said, before submitting a revised proposal on Dec. 20 of 53.8 pence per share following Ophir’s failure to secure a licence on the African project and a decline in oil prices.