UPDATE 1-Ophir agrees to be bought by Indonesia's Medco in a sweetened bid

(Adds details of offer, premium, company background)

March 20 (Reuters) - Ophir Energy Plc said on Wednesday it has agreed to be bought out by Indonesian oil and gas group Medco, for a sweetened cash offer of 408.4 million pounds ($539 million).

Under the terms, Ophir shareholders will receive 57.5 pence per share in cash, the company said.

The offer price is at a premium of about 73 percent to Ophir’s closing price on Dec. 28, the last trading day before Medco first announced a possible offer, and is at a premium of about 2.7 percent to Ophir’s Wednesday close of 56 pence.

The boards of Medco, Medco Global and Ophir have reached an agreement to the terms of an increased recommended all-cash offer, Ophir said.

Ophir in January rejected a $437 million, or 48.5 pence per share offer from Medco, saying it undervalued the company.

Medco then offered 55 pence per share for Ophir, following which the companies had agreed to the deal. ($1 = 0.7583 pound) (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru Editing by Hugh Lawson and Matthew Lewis)