Ophir Energy's newly bought Asian assets boost annual output

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Oil and gas company Ophir Energy Plc said on Tuesday full-year production exceeded its own forecast, a day after it rejected Indonesian oil and gas group Medco Energi Internasional Tbk PT’s potential buyout offer.

Daily production averaged 29,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 2018, 8 percent ahead of its own forecast, boosted by output from some newly acquired Southeast Asian assets.

Ophir forecast daily production for 2019 to be in line with previous outlook of 25,000 boepd. (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)