Ophir Energy first-half revenue jumps nearly 70 pct
September 14, 2017 / 6:18 AM / a month ago

Ophir Energy first-half revenue jumps nearly 70 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Oil and natural gas producer Ophir Energy Plc on Thursday reported a 69.5 percent rise in first-half revenue, helped by higher commodity prices.

The company said in July it will cut about 15 percent of its global workforce to save an estimated $10 million to $12 million a year.

Ophir Energy said its pretax loss from continuing operations for six months to June 30 narrowed to $45.6 million from $69.6 million, a year ago.

Revenue rose to $88.3 million from $52.1 million, last year. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

