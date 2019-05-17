MOVES- SMBC loan banker joins OPIC

NEW YORK, May 17 (LPC) - SMBC’s Kristie Pellecchia, a managing director in the Japanese lender’s loan syndications team, has left the bank and joined the Overseas Private Investment Corp (OPIC), sources said.

Pellecchia joins the Washington-headquartered development bank as a senior advisor and head of coverage for the western hemisphere, the sources said.

She joined SMBC in August 2014 as a director in its loan syndications team before becoming a managing director in July 2017.

Prior to SMBC, Pellecchia worked at French bank BNP Paribas for 10 years.

OPIC is a government-owned development finance institution. (Reporting by Aaron Weinman; Editing By Jon Methven)