4th Circuit sends Virginia county's opioid lawsuit back to federal court

The opioid-liability lawsuit that Arlington County, Virginia, filed in state court in 2019 against a host of drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies belongs in federal court, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Monday in a win for two subcontractors of pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts Inc. Reversing last year's ruling by a lower court, the 4th Circuit held that Express Scripts Pharmacy Inc and ESI Mail Pharmacy Service Inc had grounds for federal jurisdiction because part of their business includes administration of the TRICARE Mail-Order Pharmacy, part of the U.S. Defense Department's health-benefits program.