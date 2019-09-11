Opioid MDL judge says racketeering claims can go to jury

The federal judge overseeing thousands of cases by local governments who accuse prescription drugmakers and distributors of fueling the opioid epidemic ruled Tuesday that the plaintiffs can proceed with their racketeering claims under federal and state law.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland denied motions by defendants Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, McKesson and more than a dozen other companies who hoped to erase the plaintiffs’ claims under the federal Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organizations Act and its Ohio counterpart before the first of the cases goes to trial next month.

