JPML remands opioid lawsuits by San Francisco, Cherokee Nation over defense objections

The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Wednesday ordered that opioid-liability lawsuits by San Francisco and the Cherokee Nation be transferred to the courts where they originated for bellwether trials, turning aside objections by drug distribution and pharmacy defendants.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland, who is handling the multidistrict litigation, proposed the two remands in November as a first step in his plan to “accelerate and expedite” the resolution of the thousands of cases in the MDL.

