Tide of attorneys general rolls in to back Alabama in opioid MDL

The attorneys general of more than 30 states on Friday threw their support behind Alabama’s lawsuit against prescription opiate manufacturers and distributors, filing amicus briefs to oppose two motions to dismiss Alabama’s action in federal court in Cleveland.

Alabama filed suit in February as part of the National Prescription Opiate Litigation, joining hundreds of cities and counties that accuse Purdue Pharma and other drug manufacturers of deceptive marketing, and allege that distributors such as McKesson Corp ignored red flags indicating the painkillers were being diverted for improper uses. The U.S. Panel on Multidistrict Litigation had consolidated the cases for pretrial proceedings last December. The amicus filers say that a dismissal of Alabama’s claims could impact their own lawsuits, pending or planned, outside the MDL.

