Wireless Telecommunication Services

Australia's Uniti sweetens OptiComm takeover offer to $495 mln

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - OptiComm Ltd said on Thursday that Uniti Group Ltd raised its takeover offer to A$694.2 million ($495.38 million), nearly 3% higher than pension fund Aware Super’s bid, ratcheting up the battle for the fibre infrastructure provider.

The telecom services firm is now offering A$6.67 a share for OptiComm, its third offer, coming three days after Aware Super made an improved A$6.5 offer. ($1 = 1.4013 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

