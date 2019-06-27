Australia's competition regulator takes Optus to court

June 27 (Reuters) - Australia’s competition regulator said on Thursday it has initiated civil proceedings against Singapore Telecommunications’ Optus, on allegations of misleading consumers.

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) said that Optus, one of Australia’s largest telcos, had misled consumers about the need to move to the National Broadband Network (NBN) or risk having their broadband service ‘disconnected very soon’. (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)