FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 19, 2018 / 7:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Harsh winter hits Russian shoe retailer Obuv Rossii

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Russian footwear retailer Obuv Rossii said its like-for-like sales dropped 10.9 percent in the first quarter, blaming a harsh winter and noting that sales have rebounded this month.

Russia’s second-largest footwear retailer said it was on track to open 100 stores in the country this year.

Russia was hit by a harsh winter and late spring and the company said that was a factor in the sharp drop in like-for-like sales in the first quarter.

However, it reported a record 16 percent growth in like-for-like sales in the first two weeks of April.

Revenue in the first quarter jumped 6.1 percent to 2.26 billion roubles ($37 million), the company said. It opened 34 stores in January-March.

“In 2018, the Russian shoe market has been maintaining positive dynamics, demand is gradually growing.”, CEO Anton Titov said in a statement.

Obuv Rossii’s shares were up 0.5 percent in Moscow trade. ($1 = 60.8330 roubles) (Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.