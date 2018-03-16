Russia's Obuv Rossii reports 10.8 pct annual profit rise

March 16 (Reuters) - Obuv Rossii’s 2017 net profit rose 10.8 percent, Russia’s second-largest footwear retailer reported on Friday, helped by online sales and higher demand.

Net profit rose to 1.31 billion roubles ($22.79 million) helped by a 56 percent jump in e-commerce revenue.

“2017 was a turning point for the industry: the footwear market returned to growth in volume terms for the first time since 2014, consumer demand started to recover,” CEO Anton Titov said.

The retailer, backed by billionaire Brooklyn Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov, added 83 stores last year to take its network to 535. The company plans to open 100 stores in 2018.