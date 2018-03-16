UPDATE 1-Russian shoe retailer Obuv Rossii sees 10.8 pct rise in 2017 profit

(Adds details)

March 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest footwear retailer Obuv Rossii reported a 10.8 percent rise in 2017 net profit on Friday, helped by online sales and higher demand.

Net profit climbed to 1.31 billion roubles ($22.8 million) lifted by a 56 percent jump in e-commerce revenue, as the retailer improved operations of its online stores and revamped its websites.

“2017 was a turning point for the industry: the footwear market returned to growth in volume terms for the first time since 2014, consumer demand started to recover,” CEO Anton Titov said.

To boost like-for-like growth and profitability, the shoe retailer has been expanding its portfolio of higher-margin products that range from apparel and bags to home goods.

The share of these related products in its total sales grew to 31 percent in 2017 from 4 percent in 2010.

The retailer, backed by billionaire Brooklyn Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov, added 83 stores last year to take its network to 535. The company plans to open 100 stores in 2018.

Forecasts by Discovery Research group showed the Russian footwear market was expected to grow on average by 4 to 5 percent in volume terms and by 6 to 8 percent in value terms in the next five years, Obuv Rossii said.

Retail sales in Russia are seen growing 2.7 percent in 2018, with anticipated interest rate cuts seen boosting consumer demand.

The company’s shares were up 0.8 percent in Moscow as at 0750 GMT.