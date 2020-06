Oracle Corp on Monday will ask an appeals court to revive its copyright case accusing Hewlett Packard Enterprises Inc of illegally providing software updates for an Oracle operating system as part of a scheme created by Terix Computer Co Inc.

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco will hear oral arguments by video in Oracle’s appeal of a January 2019 lower court decision tossing the case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BDsV9H