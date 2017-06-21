FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oracle reports 14.8 pct rise in Q4 profit
June 21, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 2 months ago

Oracle reports 14.8 pct rise in Q4 profit

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp reported a 14.8 percent rise in quarterly profit as the business software maker's transition to cloud-based services begins to yield results, sending its shares up 8 percent in after-market trading.

The company's net income rose $3.23 billion, or 76 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 31, from $2.81 billion, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's total revenue rose 2.8 pct to $10.89 billion. (Reporting by Pushkala A and Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

