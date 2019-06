June 19 (Reuters) - Business software maker Oracle Corp reported a 14% rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by growth in its cloud services and license support business.

The company’s net income rose to $3.74 billion, or $1.07 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 31, from $3.28 billion, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $11.14 billion from $11.01 billion. (Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)