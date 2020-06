June 16 (Reuters) - Business software maker Oracle Corp reported quarterly revenue below Wall Street targets on Tuesday, hurt by weaker sales in its traditional software licensing business as the coronavirus crisis delayed purchases from clients in certain sectors.

Total revenue fell about 6% to $10.44 billion, missing analysts’ average estimate of $10.63 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)