Oracle reports quarterly loss on tax charge

March 19 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp reported a quarterly loss on Monday compared to a year-ago profit as the business software maker recorded a $6.9 billion charge due to changes in the U.S tax law.

The company reported a net loss of $4.02 billion, or 98 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Feb. 28, compared to a profit of $2.24 billion, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $9.77 billion from $9.21 billion. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)