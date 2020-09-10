Company News
September 10, 2020 / 8:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

Oracle revenue beats as cloud business benefits from remote work

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Business software maker Oracle Corp beat quarterly revenue expectations on Thursday as more companies signed up for its cloud services and software to support their remote workforce amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total revenue rose 1.6% to $9.37 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $9.19 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company’s net income rose to $2.25 billion, or 72 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 31, from $2.14 billion, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

