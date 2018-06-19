Oracle's quarterly profit rises 5.5 pct

June 19 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp reported a 5.5 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday as the business software maker benefited from strong growth in its cloud unit that helped counter declines in its traditional software licensing business.

The company’s net income rose to $3.41 billion, or 82 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 31, from $3.23 billion, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 3.3 percent to $11.25 billion. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)