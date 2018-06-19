FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 19, 2018 / 8:07 PM / in 2 hours

Oracle's quarterly profit rises 5.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp reported a 5.5 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday as the business software maker benefited from strong growth in its cloud unit that helped counter declines in its traditional software licensing business.

The company’s net income rose to $3.41 billion, or 82 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 31, from $3.23 billion, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 3.3 percent to $11.25 billion. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.