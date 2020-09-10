Oracle wins cloud deal with business software firm Xactly

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp and Xactly Corp on Thursday said Oracle has won a cloud-computing deal with Xactly in which it will move the majority of its computing work to Oracle’s cloud service.

Founded in 2005, Xactly makes software that companies use to help track compensation for sales staff as they make deals. Xactly delivers its software as a service over the internet.

But because it began life long before the advent of cloud services such as Amazon.com’s Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Corp’s Azure, Xactly has primarily used its own co-located data centers leased from providers such as Equinix Inc to do so.

Oracle is trying to recruit mature independent software firms to its cloud to compete with Amazon and Microsoft.

“About 30% of our business is outside the United States, so it’s kind of a big project that we have to manage all these data centers,” Xactly Chief Executive Chris Cabrera told Reuters in an interview. “As we grow, the data centers get full, things slow down and we have to write a giant check to build another data center.”

Under the deal, Xactly will move its flagship product, called Incent, to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. The two companies did not disclose the size of the deal, but Cabrera said it would be the “majority” of Xactly’s computing work, while some smaller products that run on clouds at Amazon and Salesforce.com Inc will remain on those clouds.

Oracle has been working to expand its cloud computing business, win business from customers such as Zoom Video Communications Inc and expanding with data centers in more countries. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)