Orange's banking unit had over 50,000 customers at end of 2017 -CEO

PARIS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Orange’s new online banking unit had over 50,000 customers at the end of 2017, chief executive officer Stephane Richard said on Wednesday.

The former French telecoms monopoly launched Orange Bank on Nov. 2, after several delays, with the aim of winning 2 million clients in 10 years, or 25 percent of the country’s online banking.

“We are happy with the launch. After 10 days of activity we had opened 30,000 accounts,” Richard said at the Paris Fintech Forum conference.

“We are at over 50,000 at the end of 2017,” he added.