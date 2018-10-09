FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 9, 2018 / 12:08 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

France's Orange Bank names Paul de Leusse as new CEO

2 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - France’s Orange Bank - which has faced operational challenges since its launch nearly a year ago - named Paul de Leusse as its new chief executive, replacing Andre Coisne.

Reuters had previously exclusively reported about Coisne’s departure from the role at Orange Bank, which is part of French telecoms group Orange but has run into various hurdles.

Paul de Leusse joined Orange’s executive committee in May 2018, having started his career as a management consultant at firms such as Oliver Wyman and Bain.

Orange added that Coisne would continue to work with Orange Bank as an adviser to de Leusse on strategic projects, before focusing on a business project in the area of responsible investment and impact finance.

Orange’s Chief Executive Stephane Richard has championed the new bank as a key driver for growth and a new way to attract customers as a price war continues to rage in France’s telecoms market.

Orange has set a goal to get two million bank customers within 10 years, or a quarter of France’s online banking sector. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
