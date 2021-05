PARIS, May 6 (Reuters) - Orange, France’s biggest telecoms firm, failed to absorb its listed Belgian unit following a takeover bid for 100% of Orange Belgium’s shares, according to a statement on Thursday.

The Paris-based company said it now owned 76.97% of the share capital of Orange Belgium following takeover offer, below the 95% threshold needed to squeeze out minority shareholders. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by Jason Neely)