Oct 12 (Reuters) - French telecoms operator Orange said on Friday it was partnering with Google on the Dunant transatlantic submarine cable project connecting the United States and France.

Orange said the 6,600 km cable was scheduled to come into service in 2020, and that it would build and operate the landing station on the French Atlantic coast and provide land links. (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Gdynia; editing by Jason Neely)