France's Orange to discuss splitting roles of chairman and CEO before 2022

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - French telecoms company Orange will discuss splitting the roles of chairman and chief executive before 2022, Chairman and CEO Stéphane Richard said on Thursday.

Richard’s third four-year mandate, holding both roles at the firm, expires in May 2022.

“Historically the company has been managed by a chairman and CEO, this has been the case for 30 years. This is not for eternity,” he told analyst in a call, adding that the plan was to discuss splitting the roles before 2022.