NIAMEY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - French telecoms group Orange said on Friday that Niger’s government had orders all of its local offices to shut over a tax dispute, complaining that the decision was brutal and disproportionate.

Orange said the government had done so on the basis of a “questionable” claim to 22 billion CFA francs ($38 million) in back taxes. (Reporting by Moussa Aksar Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Susan Fenton)