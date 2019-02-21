France's Orange Polish unit may resume dividend in 2021

WARSAW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Orange Polska may return to dividend payouts in 2021, Chief Executive Jean-François Fallacher said on Thursday.

He told a news conference that in 2020 the company would “invest in fibre and there will be an auction of 5G spectrum, 2021 would be the first year when we could return to a dividend if we return to sustainable cash generation.”

Orange Polska, a unit of France’s Orange, has not paid a dividend since 2016. (Reporting by Anna Koper; writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Jason Neely)