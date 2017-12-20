Orange's Polish unit may offer T-Mobile access to some of its infrastructure

WARSAW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Polish unit of France’s Orange said on Wednesday that it may offer smaller rival T-Mobile access to some of its fibre infrastructure.

If negotiations between the two telecom operators succeed, some T-Mobile’ clients will get wholesale access to Orange’s fibre network.

Negotiations are expected to end by June 30, 2018. Orange has not disclosed the amounts it expects to receive from Deutsche Telecom’s T-Mobile for providing it with access. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Jason Neely)