Orange Q4 core profits rise 1.3% on improved sales in France, Africa

PARIS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Orange, France’s number one telecoms operator, reported a 1.3% increase of its core operating profit in the fourth quarter, as sales returned to growth in France and rose sharply in Africa and the Middle East.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDAal) advanced to 3.29 billion euros ($3.58 billion) over the period, fully in line with the average of analysts’ expectations compiled by the company.

In 2019, group revenues grew by 0.6% to 42.24 billion euros. The Paris-based company confirmed its 2020 targets as announced on its last investor day in December, adding that its organic cash flow from telecoms activities in 2020 will be more than 2.3 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Christian Lowe)