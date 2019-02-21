Integrated Telecommunications Services
Orange sees slower EBITDA growth in 2019

PARIS, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Orange said on Thursday its fourth-quarter core operating profit grew by 1.4 percent on comparable basis, mainly driven by a higher revenues in France and Spain and cost cuts.

France’s number one telecoms operator said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 3.33 billion euros ($3.77 billion) for the period, above market expecations for growth of 0.6 percent.

Fourth-quarter revenues were up 1.4 percent on a comparable basis to 10.8 billion euros. Orange said it expected adjusted EBITDA to grow at a slower pace in 2019 than in 2018 because of stronger competition in France. ($1 = 0.8826 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic Editing by GV De Clercq)

