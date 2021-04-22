Orange's first-quarter core operating profit drops 0.3%

PARIS, April 22 (Reuters) - Orange, France’s biggest telecoms firm, reported a 0.3% drop in core operating profit on a comparable basis in the first quarter from a year earlier, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to weigh on results.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDAaL) fell slightly to 2.57 billion euros ($3.1 billion), in line with the average of 15 analyst estimates compiled by the company.

The Paris-based group confirmed its full-year targets, including a slightly lower full-year core operating profit compared to 2020 and an organic free cash flow from telecoms activities above 2.2 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8313 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)