Telecoms group Orange Q2 core operating profits rise 3 percent

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - Orange, France’s biggest telecoms group, said its second-quarter core operating profits had risen by 3 percent from a year ago, driven by higher sales in France, Spain and by improved cost management.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) advanced to 3.38 billion euros ($4 billion) over the period, while revenues rose 1.4 percent to 10.18 billion.

The results were in line with the analyst average in a Reuters poll.

Orange also confirmed its full-year targets, including a yearly growth in its adjusted EBITDA.