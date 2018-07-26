FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 5:40 AM / in an hour

Telecoms group Orange Q2 core operating profits rise 3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 26 (Reuters) - Orange, France’s biggest telecoms group, said its second-quarter core operating profits had risen by 3 percent from a year ago, driven by higher sales in France, Spain and by improved cost management.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) advanced to 3.38 billion euros ($4 billion) over the period, while revenues rose 1.4 percent to 10.18 billion.

The results were in line with the analyst average in a Reuters poll.

Orange also confirmed its full-year targets, including a yearly growth in its adjusted EBITDA.

$1 = 0.8526 euros Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

